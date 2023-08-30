BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vocal Prints: Who is Lying? Trump or Carroll? Plus Latest Health Fad Debunked w/ Sharry Edwards
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
768 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • August 30, 2023



Protect your IRA and other assets, contact [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent Me" and get the best service and prices in the country.Show more


Dissolve the Spike protein and blood clots: Protect yourself from shedding and the vaccine - Get Spike Support at https://TWC.Health/Sarah


Sharry Edwards MEd, rejoins the program to share new vocal print analysis on both Trump and E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused Trump of sexual assault. We also discuss the latest weight loss craze that gain momentum when Elon Musk claimed to lose weight using an injected diabetes drug. Last she shares with listeners how they too can learn how to take advantage of her tools, from distinguishing lies from truth to analyzing your own health concerns and much more. Go to https://www.soundhealthportal.com/ to learn more.


Items discussed on this program will be available at https://SarahWestall.com under this episode's show page.


Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sarah_westall


Read all the news and get notifications of new shows by signing up for the BGC newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com


Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop


MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


Show less



CSID: 339a793d8c66eff8



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
trumpfairsharry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Petra Stone
Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Coco Somers
Texas attorney general pushes to revive Pfizer lawsuit over vaccine efficacy claims

Texas attorney general pushes to revive Pfizer lawsuit over vaccine efficacy claims

Cassie B.
The hidden cost of &#8220;slightly elevated&#8221; blood pressure in your 30s

The hidden cost of “slightly elevated” blood pressure in your 30s

Willow Tohi
Studies Link Thymus Health to Longevity, Disease Risk in Adults

Studies Link Thymus Health to Longevity, Disease Risk in Adults

Morgan S. Verity
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy