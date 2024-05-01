The War Against You





17 Million Vax Deaths. "No Lives Were Saved From COVID Vaccines" Scientist Dennis Rancourt

Posted April 29th, 2024

Frontline Health

In fact, Rancourt and his fellow scientists found in their analysis that all-cause mortality INCREASED every time the COVID-19 shots were deployed.

Here’s the 50,000-foot view:

For every 800 injections administered, Rancourt and his colleagues concluded in their 180-page paper that one vaccine-related death occurs.

This 1-in-800 number becomes even more alarming when you consider how many doses were given.

At the time of Rancourt and colleagues’ report, 13.5 billion COVID-19 injections were administered.

Divide that number by 800, and you end up with approximately 17 million COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths.

https://t.me/Shadows_Of_Darkness

