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Exclusive: Huawei Sting Operation Exposed. Jeff J. Brown in CovertAction Magazine.
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84 views • October 30, 2020
Pictured above: Meng Wanzhou and Huawei, two huge bullseyes in the USA’s ever-increasing campaign to decouple China, especially its high-tech juggernaut, from global trade and commerce. Left is a CCTV video capture of Meng’s apprehension at Vancouver Airport on 1 December 2018 and right is her employer, Huawei, the world’s biggest, most successful ICT company and 5G behemoth sans pareil. Based on this exposé, that is Meng in front on the left, followed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Mandarin interpreter and in back, RCMP Constable Dawn But, who filled out Meng’s arrest report (both South China Morning Post).
READ ARTICLE HERE,
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2020/10/30/exclusive-huawei-sting-operation-exposed/
READ ARTICLE HERE,
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2020/10/30/exclusive-huawei-sting-operation-exposed/
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