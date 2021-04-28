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Trump Is the Two-Faced Janus
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132 views • April 28, 2021
Additional Music by: CO.AG
Music in this video
Song: Coelocanth
Artist: Shriekback
Song: Graham's Theme (From "Manhunter" Soundtrack)
Artist: Michel Rubini
Song: Leed's House (From "Manhunter" Soundtrack)
Artist: The Reds
Song: Freeze (From "Angst" / Remastered 2017)
Artist: Klaus Schulze
Song: Logos (Part One) (B) (Live From The Dominion Theatre,United Kingdom/1982)
Artist: Tangerine Dream
Music in this video
Song: Coelocanth
Artist: Shriekback
Song: Graham's Theme (From "Manhunter" Soundtrack)
Artist: Michel Rubini
Song: Leed's House (From "Manhunter" Soundtrack)
Artist: The Reds
Song: Freeze (From "Angst" / Remastered 2017)
Artist: Klaus Schulze
Song: Logos (Part One) (B) (Live From The Dominion Theatre,United Kingdom/1982)
Artist: Tangerine Dream
Keywords
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