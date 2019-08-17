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Operation Drag _ Race (LNMRadio)
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16 views • August 17, 2019
The crazy socialist communist scum on the left and some on the right are after our children because the children are the future of the world. They wan't to push the homosexual and pedophile agenda to teach them while they are young to be tolerant of things this country and God himself would never tolerate. Please go to www.latenightinthemidlands.com and become a subscriber or donate to help the cause and keep this train rolling.
Michael Vara airs live weeknights from 9pm until 12am eastern.
Michael Vara airs live weeknights from 9pm until 12am eastern.
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