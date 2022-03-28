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Globalist Vaccine Genocide Plan Exposed! 5G Triggers! DNA Changes will remove Legal Human Rights! Khazarian Mafia Part 2! Ukraine!
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333 views • March 28, 2022
Khazarian Mafia pt 2. : Mike Harris Veterans Today With Sarah Westhall:
Part 2 of 3: https://rumble.com/vycswp-the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia-w-vt-editor-mike-.html
Reiner Fuellmich: https://gettr.com/streaming/p11toaz4fce
Johnny On Schwab at 1:49.12
Todd Chandeler on the Globalist Genocide @: 2:33.00
Hunter Biden funding biolabs: https://youtu.be/P2OlxKrtlb0
Daily mail article on Hunter Biden funding biolabs.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10652127/Hunter-Biden-helped-secure-millions-funding-military-biotech-research-program-Ukraine.html
Flow chart for funding of Ukraine bio labs
https://i.redd.it/yjbo7a8kncp81.png
Missiles hit Fuel Depot in Ukraine: https://m.theepochtimes.com/missiles-hit-lviv-in-major-air-attack-injuring-5-people-ukrainian-officials_4363834.html
5 docs with Lee Merritt.3/24 https://rumble.com/vyfwk6-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-87-5-docs-mar-24-2022.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Part 2 of 3: https://rumble.com/vycswp-the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia-w-vt-editor-mike-.html
Reiner Fuellmich: https://gettr.com/streaming/p11toaz4fce
Johnny On Schwab at 1:49.12
Todd Chandeler on the Globalist Genocide @: 2:33.00
Hunter Biden funding biolabs: https://youtu.be/P2OlxKrtlb0
Daily mail article on Hunter Biden funding biolabs.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10652127/Hunter-Biden-helped-secure-millions-funding-military-biotech-research-program-Ukraine.html
Flow chart for funding of Ukraine bio labs
https://i.redd.it/yjbo7a8kncp81.png
Missiles hit Fuel Depot in Ukraine: https://m.theepochtimes.com/missiles-hit-lviv-in-major-air-attack-injuring-5-people-ukrainian-officials_4363834.html
5 docs with Lee Merritt.3/24 https://rumble.com/vyfwk6-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-87-5-docs-mar-24-2022.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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