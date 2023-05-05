North Dakota vs CBDC: Not So Fast!

Some well-intentioned opponents of a central bank digital currency are claiming that a new law in North Dakota will “eliminate its use and application” in the state. But a look under the hood tells us this is almost certainly not the case.





Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 5, 2023





