© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters: Rep Paul Gosar: Border Patrol Collapse, Red Flag Laws, Communist Infiltration
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • October 04, 2021
Stew Peters Show Published October 4, 2021.
U.S. Congressman, Dr. Paul Gosar, joined "The Stew Peters Show" in an unfiltered segment of truth surrounding the overreaching tyrannical state of America.
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
U.S. Congressman, Dr. Paul Gosar, joined "The Stew Peters Show" in an unfiltered segment of truth surrounding the overreaching tyrannical state of America.
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.