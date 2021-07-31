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ABOUT HALF OF THE PEOPLE IN THE USA HAVE ALREADY GIVEN UP THEIR HUMAN RIGHTS BY EXERCISING THEIR FREE WILL TO TAKE THE RNA/DNA ALTERING COVID JAB [2021-07-30] (VIDEO)
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252 views • July 31, 2021
ABOUT HALF OF THE PEOPLE IN THE USA HAVE ALREADY GIVEN UP THEIR HUMAN RIGHTS BY EXERCISING THEIR FREE WILL TO TAKE THE RNA/DNA ALTERING COVID JAB [2021-07-30] (VIDEO)
If your job stated you must take the jab or you will be fired, so you took the jab YOU WERE NOT FORCED, YOU WERE COERCED. Those two words have a very different meaning. UNLESS YOU ARE HELD DOWN AND FORCIBLY STUCK WITH THE JAB, YOU CAN NOT CLAIM YOU WERE FORCED, YOU IN FACT USED YOUR FREE WILL TO GIVE CONSENT. Make sure you refuse the jab, make them fire you, and then join a class action lawsuit, while seeking new employment. Globalist Government DEMONrats are using the CARROT and STICK philosophy right now, and many people are falling for it. Many in the military will be refusing the jab soon, even if the military tells them it is mandatory because forcing a genetic modification is UNLAWFUL. Unless you are held down and a DEMONrat forces the Devil's brew into your arm, you are giving your CONsent to be genetically modified. Bill Gates calls the Covid Depopulation Jabs by the term THE FINAL SOLUTION. It is the MARK OF THE BEAST that many talk about in scriptures! They are pushing FEAR as hard as they can in hopes you will exercise your FREE WILL and give CONsent to the jab. THE DEPOPULATION JAB CAN NOT BE FORCED ON YOU, but they can tell you they will be forcing it on you very soon. Keep pushing back, just say no, and do not consent. You have the FREE WILL to exercise FIGHT or FLIGHT, but only you can exercise your own FREE WILL and give CONSENT. You have the right to use SELF DEFENSE, including DEADLY FORCE, to prevent getting the depopulation jab.
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
If your job stated you must take the jab or you will be fired, so you took the jab YOU WERE NOT FORCED, YOU WERE COERCED. Those two words have a very different meaning. UNLESS YOU ARE HELD DOWN AND FORCIBLY STUCK WITH THE JAB, YOU CAN NOT CLAIM YOU WERE FORCED, YOU IN FACT USED YOUR FREE WILL TO GIVE CONSENT. Make sure you refuse the jab, make them fire you, and then join a class action lawsuit, while seeking new employment. Globalist Government DEMONrats are using the CARROT and STICK philosophy right now, and many people are falling for it. Many in the military will be refusing the jab soon, even if the military tells them it is mandatory because forcing a genetic modification is UNLAWFUL. Unless you are held down and a DEMONrat forces the Devil's brew into your arm, you are giving your CONsent to be genetically modified. Bill Gates calls the Covid Depopulation Jabs by the term THE FINAL SOLUTION. It is the MARK OF THE BEAST that many talk about in scriptures! They are pushing FEAR as hard as they can in hopes you will exercise your FREE WILL and give CONsent to the jab. THE DEPOPULATION JAB CAN NOT BE FORCED ON YOU, but they can tell you they will be forcing it on you very soon. Keep pushing back, just say no, and do not consent. You have the FREE WILL to exercise FIGHT or FLIGHT, but only you can exercise your own FREE WILL and give CONSENT. You have the right to use SELF DEFENSE, including DEADLY FORCE, to prevent getting the depopulation jab.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
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[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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