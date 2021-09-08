:PEPE'S-JUST-ICE-COURT.

[PATRIOTS! I NEED YOUR HELP! If you have never heard of Jay, Delaware County, Oklahoma, then you are about to! MY LIFE IS BEING THREATENED BECAUSE I AM SHARING THE FACTS ABOUT THEIR CARTEL! THESE PEOPLE WONT STOP THREATENING ME AND NO ONE IN 'GOVERNMENT' WILL HELP!!

I ask you to please listen to what Winston Connor says to me. This is only a 17 minute video. I have a full 1 & 1/2 hours of him talking about how I will be thrown in prison, sent to a psychiatric ward, or killed if I do not shut up about exposing their corruption. ~6:25: "You wont live long enough for that to happen".

I received another harassment call from Winston Connor recently, as did my previous employer, which is why I now must go public with this audio of Winston Connor. I add the photos of Pepe because it sends a message to those apparently willing to help fight for our freedoms like our forefathers have, and Pepe lightens the mood of how dark Winston is.

The banking cartel in Delaware County is well known for killing people. They have a network of snitch immune drug dealers that work for them. Sergeant: Edwin: Turlington shares about this in his book: "The Most Dangerous Man and The Rape of Delaware County". Now, with a book like that, from a Veteran, who was wrongfully charged with crimes to protect the courts/sheriff's snitch drug dealers, you would think some help would have arrived and taken this group out already. Sadly, Not so.

Their cartel targeted me after I tried to ORDER A BOOK! YES, A BOOK by the DAVID-WYNN: MILLER. It is a book that exposes their corruption. I was flagged by Grand-Savings-Bank when I tried to buy the book, then soon after the Delaware County Sheriffs Office engineered a false charge and captured me. They hated I had my 1911 on me when confronting their trespasser on the farm. There is extensive history and evidence they do this, yet Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations let’s them operate with immunity, as does the National Guard. There are millions/billions/trillions of dollars they make with drugs, with monetizing bonds and more.

While I was being held in jail, Brian Edward Anderson was killed by the Correctional Officers. The inmates tried to get help as his heart was beating out of his chest from whatever he was injected with, while the Correctional Officers ignored the pleas. Who came to investigate? OSBI, the company who covers up the Sheriff and Police screw-up's. All the news-papers say Brian died of medical complications. Only thing is, he was there for killing a woman by injecting her with meth and videotaping it for the cartel because that woman was going to expose their operation, then when he got caught for the murder, the Cartel killed him to cover their tracks so he wouldn’t flip on them. This is the first time I think Brian’s real story will go public. I don’t think Brian was a great guy at all, but Sheriffs can't just kill people in their custody to cover up their own corruption. Everyone who was working that shift for Delaware County Sheriffs/Jay-Police/Jay-Medical/OSBI needs to be sentenced for murder and more.

As you will hear in this video, the false charges they engineered aren’t even in Winston's focus of conversation. No, the crime I have committed according to them is wielding my freedom of speech.

“Major General” of the Oklahoma National Guard, Michael Thompson, is violating ~Title-42-~1986, ~Title-18-~1341, ~Title-18-~1348, ~Title-18-~2384, and ultimately, because he was already notified IN MAY-2021 to stop this cartel, is guilty of violating ~Title-18-2381. Its time to clean house America. That includes within the Military.

Now is the time for good police/sheriffs/military to arrest the corrupt/compromised ones. Anyone trying to force a mask or silence anyone or force anything on you in this country is attempting to overthrow our God given rights, the Bill of Rights, the American Constitution, and should be treated as a domestic terrorist! Period!

Once the group in Delaware County is taken down, horror stories will emerge about the Sheriffs/courts corruption. The locals say it is more than Native sites & fishing lures at the bottom of lakes and strip pits around there. Right now the people are scared to speak up as OSBI is paid for & the National Guard seems to be too busy worrying about making fema camps or whatever. Veterans have been thrown in jail for over 20 years for crimes they have never committed to keep control of the court system. THEY HATE AMERICA AND EVERYTHING IT REPRESENTS!!

PLEASE HELP! MAKE THIS STORY GO VIRAL!!!

My grandfather did not EARN his Purple Heart in World-War-II so I can be some POS’s slave! My friends have not served & are not currently serving so I can be told THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES FOR MY FREEDOM OF SPEECH.

GETS OFF YOUR FORKIN A$$ & GET FACE TO FACE WITH THE MOST CORRUPT PEOPLE IN YOUR COMMUNITY WITH YOUR "GUN IN ONE HAND AND GOOD-BOOK IN THE OTHER!"- Tulsa-Sheriff: Vic: Regalado. TYRANNY ENDS NOW!]