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Australian MP Takes Clot Shot, Gets Bell's Palsy on Live TV!
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1730 views • August 19, 2021
New South Wales’ Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello has Bell's Palsy on Live TV.
Important safety tip: Next time Mr. Dominello don't take the Clot Shot!
https://en-volve.com/2021/08/19/watch-australian-official-develops-bells-palsy-live-on-tv-during-covid-press-conference-said-he-recently-got-vaccinated/
Important safety tip: Next time Mr. Dominello don't take the Clot Shot!
https://en-volve.com/2021/08/19/watch-australian-official-develops-bells-palsy-live-on-tv-during-covid-press-conference-said-he-recently-got-vaccinated/
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