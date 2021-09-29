A Graphic Look at Mental Health: Inside the Mind of an Artist with Bipolar Disorder

“One of the things that has been a driving force in my work is that I want to help other people accept themselves, and accept other people; to have compassion and understanding for themselves and other people,” says Ellen Forney.



Press play to learn about her work and discover:



What it’s like to have bipolar disorder, and why it can be so difficult to treat

The importance of sleep in dealing with mental illness

What the mammalian diving reflex is, and how it can induce a state of calmness during periods of high stress and strong emotions



Ellen Forney is a speaker, artist, and author of the New York Times Best Seller, Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michelangelo, and Me: A Graphic Memoir, in which she depicts her struggle with bipolar disorder.



Having received the diagnosis shortly before turning 30 and after several acute episodes of mania and depression, Forney spent the following four years struggling to find a sense of stability within herself and the world.



Instead of just telling readers which tools and practices she has found useful on her journey through bipolar disorder, Forney details them with graphic images and explains in detail how others can implement them in their own lives.



Sleep, medication, eating well, doctors, mindfulness, meditation, exercise, routine, coping tools, and support system: these are the things that Forney says are critical for her and many others who struggle with mental illness.



Tune in to learn more about her life and book. Check out Marbles, and the companion book, Rock Steady: Brilliant Advice From My Bipolar Life.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C