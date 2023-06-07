Woke Beer, Predicted All Time Hit Single, #1 in the Charts, Golden Record Album?

The puppet playhouse was shut down by their legal department in the rendering beyond the first title to a song Leanard had penned for a major song release. The law firm is owned by Blackrock and Vanguard, so it was clear the lyrics of the song being composed would not do, but the two title words were pushed through nonetheless: "Woke Beer," seeking to capitalize on trends.

WOKE BEER, WOKE BEER

Woke beer, Pride beer, you anti-queer

We alter you, with us you are trans-itioned,

We rule this world, the S&P we have conditioned

Money printing, fiat currencies, legal tender laws

You embrace our flaws

Target, infant’s vestiture on sale

Swaddle them up unto Ba’al

His label, his paw and claw, not a designer flaw

Lick his horns, cloven hooves, you kiss his snout

The woke, death cult Marxist’s ever so devout

His name is Baphomet, Lucifer or Satan

Prince of Lies, He ever roots for your demise

Kohl’s, Target, and Bud Light

go woke go broke for your WEF ESG score

The CCP, getting rich galore



Corporate Harlots, Blackrock has them under management

Moneychanger commie Wokeness to Destroy the culture

War we declare upon life and beauty everywhere

Babylon, the great whore drunk on blood now rioting

She seeks your death, her beast a bucking rodeo cow

We disconnect you from your divine Source

Never do we show remorse

You light our fires, you are the arsonist’s

Collectivist doctrines, our larcenists

Plunder, rob, thieve and steal, these are our ideal

You parrot and you spew everything CNN tells you to

NPC’s, you think you’re cleaver

CIA mind control is our ever endeavor

K-12, you slurped it up, seduced to laud the State as god

Generations from now, you’ll be relegated to be the fraud

Go on, guardians of children deliver them to the knife

They are not okay as is, slice ‘em dice ‘em

Blind guides, butchers, betrayers, haters of their own blood

We convince you to cut, to amputate,

don’t procrastinate

We own you all, you shall be happy and poor

You forge your fetters and your chains

You vote for those we tell you to! LGBTQ?

if from #WalkAway, we’ll deplatform them Too.

Stand fast under our woke umbrella, we speak for all, for every gal and fella

