Woke Beer, Predicted All Time Hit Single, #1 in the Charts, Golden Record Album?

The puppet playhouse was shut down by their legal department in the rendering beyond the first title to a song Leanard had penned for a major song release. The law firm is owned by Blackrock and Vanguard, so it was clear the lyrics of the song being composed would not do, but the two title words were pushed through nonetheless: "Woke Beer," seeking to capitalize on trends.
Here were some of the leaked rough drafts of the song that was scrapped:
WOKE BEER, WOKE BEER
Woke beer, Pride beer, you anti-queer
We alter you, with us you are trans-itioned,
We rule this world, the S&P we have conditioned
Money printing, fiat currencies, legal tender laws
You embrace our flaws
Target, infant’s vestiture on sale
Swaddle them up unto Ba’al
His label, his paw and claw, not a designer flaw
Lick his horns, cloven hooves, you kiss his snout
The woke, death cult Marxist’s ever so devout
His name is Baphomet, Lucifer or Satan
Prince of Lies, He ever roots for your demise
Kohl’s, Target, and Bud Light
go woke go broke for your WEF ESG score
The CCP, getting rich galore
Corporate Harlots, Blackrock has them under management
Moneychanger commie Wokeness to Destroy the culture
War we declare upon life and beauty everywhere
Babylon, the great whore drunk on blood now rioting
She seeks your death, her beast a bucking rodeo cow
We disconnect you from your divine Source
Never do we show remorse
You light our fires, you are the arsonist’s
Collectivist doctrines, our larcenists
Plunder, rob, thieve and steal, these are our ideal
You parrot and you spew everything CNN tells you to
NPC’s, you think you’re cleaver
CIA mind control is our ever endeavor
K-12, you slurped it up, seduced to laud the State as god
Generations from now, you’ll be relegated to be the fraud
Go on, guardians of children deliver them to the knife
They are not okay as is, slice ‘em dice ‘em
Blind guides, butchers, betrayers, haters of their own blood
We convince you to cut, to amputate,
don’t procrastinate
We own you all, you shall be happy and poor
You forge your fetters and your chains
You vote for those we tell you to! LGBTQ?
if from #WalkAway, we’ll deplatform them Too.
Stand fast under our woke umbrella, we speak for all, for every gal and fella
