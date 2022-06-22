'Triumph of the Will.'

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Most people appear to be oblivious to the unfolding gravity of the situation facing us all, some even suggesting we are now in the throws of World War 3. However, this war is like no other conflict witnessed in human history. End song 5:06 - 9:14 : French National Anthem, La Marseillaise sung by Mireille Mathieu. Taken from Archive.org, deemed to be in the public domain. https://archive.org/details/1988MireilleMathieuLaMarseillaise Translated into English by B R Taylor. www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com