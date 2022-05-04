🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 4th May 2022

🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision long-range air- and sea-based weapons destroyed 6 traction power substations near Podbortsi, Lvov, Volonets, Timkovo and Pyatikhatka railway stations, through which the Ukrainian group of troops in Donbass was supplied with arms and ammunition manufactured in the USA and European countries.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed: 1 Tochka-U tactical missile launcher near Novaya Dmitrovka, 3 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system locators near Sandjeika, Krysino and Volnyansk, as well as 1 ammunition depot and 9 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration near Novoalexandrovka.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 40 military assets of Ukraine.



▫️Among them: 1 pontoon crossing near Protopopovka, 4 ammunition and missile-artillery weapons depots, as well as 34 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration.



💥Missile troops have hit 2 command posts of AFU units, 1 battery of BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 1 battery of 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, 1 battery of D-30 howitzers, and 4 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



💥Artillery units have hit 16 command posts, 2 fuel depots, as well as 476 strongholds of nationalist units, areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 310 nationalists and up to 53 Ukrainian armoured vehicles.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Izyum, Topolnoe, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Russkie Tishki, Brazhkovka in Kharkov Region, Zelenyi Gai in Nikolaev Region and Novokrasnyanka in Lugansk People's Republic, including 1 Bayraktar-TB2 near Aleksandrovka in Kharkov Region.



▫️In addition, 4 Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been shot down in the air near Velikaya Kamyshevakha.



📊In total, 146 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 706 unmanned aerial vehicles, 287 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,807 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 321 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,279 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,609 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia