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Ohio Bill - Vote Tuesday - Heartbeat Bill - Protect Lives! With Resistance Chicks
Resistance Chicks
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14 views • August 07, 2023

Learn why this Ohio Bill 258 is such a big deal for the nation not just Ohio. We are exposing their tactics today. This broadcast will be with Leah and Michelle Svensson also known as the Resistance Chicks. Ohio join us, all states join us because we just uncovered their strategy!


Communist Manifesto Exposed: https://rumble.com/v2x6uik-communism-manifesto-exposed.html

Global communist networks exposed
https://rumble.com/v2x6vu6-the-global-communist-network-exposed.html

Access my site: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Access my podcast direct download page: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com

Get my book on audio and learn GOD'S REAL AGENDA. The one that will actually be fulfilled: https://bornagainaskings.com

Also get the physical copy on Amazon here: https://a.co/d/dxdqZAY

"I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” Genesis 12:3

And ya demons. I have the blessing of Abraham fyi! I know, it sucks to be you right now. But Jesus is Lord over the nations and your time of torment now. I command you all into the lake of fire in the name of King Jesus.

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communismresistance chicksohio vote yesvote tuesdayohio bill 258leah and michelle svenssonohio bill
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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