© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Affidavit Testimony by Katherine Kupuka'a
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • December 30, 2021
Katherine Kupuka'a shares her story of unbelievable discrimination at a family member's funeral service at a mortuary because she did not present a vaccination card. They even called the police on her.
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.