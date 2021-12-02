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“PEOPLE ARE NOT QUITE AS DUMBED DOWN AS WE THOUGHT.”
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671 views • December 02, 2021
Bill Gates throws all world leaders under the bus here. It was an experiment to see if there would be enough confidence in political leaders if we rolled up our sleeves for an untested vaccine with all the side effects. The group of "wappies" is too big.
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