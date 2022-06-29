The claim that non Jews are cattle and slaves investigated & masks are lethal bacteria bucket choke napkins





All links used in this broadcast in one handy .rtf document with clickable links:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y0qbfCx3uqhq_4Aj-D66QXfwUnghXuKQ/view?usp=sharing

Search - BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=confirms&kind=video

Ukraine War is a Jewish Stab in America's Back

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ktaro8kpOpLG/

goyim are +cattle +talmud - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=goyim+are+%2Bcattle+%2Btalmud&source=web

Home / Twitter

https://twitter.com/home

Does the Talmud refer to non Jews as non-human animals? - Quora

https://www.quora.com/Does-the-Talmud-refer-to-non-Jews-as-non-human-animals

internet - Is this really in the Talmud? - Mi Yodeya

https://judaism.stackexchange.com/questions/31053/is-this-really-in-the-talmud

"Just the Jews are humans, the non-Jews are no humans, but cattle" Keritut 6b, page 78, Jebhammoth 61 - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=%22Just+the+Jews+are+humans%2C+the+non-Jews+are+no+humans%2C+but+cattle%22+Keritut+6b%2C+page+78%2C+Jebhammoth+61&source=web

BAN JUDAISM: BAN THE TALMUD AS HATE SPEECH by John Kaminski – History Reviewed

http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/ban-judaism-ban-the-talmud-as-hate-speech-by-john-kaminski/

goyim cattle - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=goyim+cattle&source=web

What are goyim? : Jewish

https://www.reddit.com/r/Jewish/comments/68gcin/what_are_goyim/

"Goyim’ is a derogatory word that even offends a Jew | SummitDaily.com

https://www.summitdaily.com/news/goyim-is-a-derogatory-word-that-even-offends-a-jew/

Are these Jewish beliefs? : atheism

https://www.reddit.com/r/atheism/comments/cvxr8/are_these_jewish_beliefs/

Jebamoth 61a - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Jebamoth+61a&source=web

Babylonian Talmud: Yebamoth 61

https://www.halakhah.com/yebamoth/yebamoth_61.html

~Talmud Unmasked~ The Names of Christians.

http://www.talmudunmasked.com/chapter7.htm

~Talmud Unmasked~ Christians To Be Harmed Indirectly.

http://www.talmudunmasked.com/chapter14.htm

Is Israel a Racist Nation?

http://www.viewzone.com/g-tora.html

Midrasch Talpioth 225 - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Midrasch+Talpioth+225&source=desktop

keritot 6b talmud - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=keritot+6b+talmud&source=web

Keritot - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keritot

Refuting various claims about the Talmud

http://talmud.faithweb.com/articles/short.html

Talmud: Tractate Keritot - Learning with Rabbi Zajac

https://www.chabad.org/dailystudy/talmud_cdo/aid/4468501/jewish/Talmud-Tractate-Keritot.htm

Gentiles Are Human

http://talmud.faithweb.com/articles/man.html

Killing Gentiles Is Forbidden

http://talmud.faithweb.com/articles/kill.html

Bava Metzia 114b:2

https://www.sefaria.org/Bava_Metzia.114b.2?lang=bi

Keritot 6b:19 with Connections

https://www.sefaria.org/Keritot.6b.19?lang=bi&with=all&lang2=en

Seven Laws of Noah - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_Laws_of_Noah

Seven bowls - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_bowls

5 of Ovadia Yosef's most controversial quotations | The Times of Israel

https://www.timesofisrael.com/5-of-ovadia-yosefs-most-controversial-quotations/

Yitzhak Yosef - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yitzhak_Yosef

Israeli rabbi under fire for calling black people 'monkeys' - ABC News

https://abcnews.go.com/International/israeli-rabbi-fire-calling-black-people-monkeys/story?id=53929608

You searched for osha - The HighWire

https://thehighwire.com/?s=osha

VIRAL MASK EXPERIMENT VALIDATED BY OSHA EXPERTS - The HighWire

https://thehighwire.com/videos/viral-mask-experiment-validated-by-osha-experts/

THE WAR ON HERD IMMUNITY - The HighWire

https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-war-on-herd-immunity/

THE HIGHWIRE [EP170] COVID CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY : THE HIGHWIRE with DEL BIGTREE : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive

https://archive.org/details/ep-170-covid-crimes-against-humanity-2020-07-02