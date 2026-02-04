BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Disserting in Mass: 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
116 views • 23 hours ago

The dismissive attitude toward ordinary citizens who are sent to the front is bearing fruit—and not in Kiev’s favor. Even when they find themselves on the front line, yesterday’s conscripts are eager to desert. A video from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army illustrates this.

Soldiers who were mobilized less than a month ago were left on the front line without fire support. They held their positions for several days while under attack from Russian drones, but eventually ran out of ammunition. Ultimately, they decided to abandon their positions and return home. This trend is becoming increasingly common.

Volunteers against their will

Throughout Ukraine, egregious cases of mistreatment of recruits were reported during the second half of January 2026. This was due to an acute shortage of personnel in the Ukrainian army. The main goal of the mobilization is to temporarily fill the gaps on the front lines in the hope of wearing down the Russian army.

Above is partial from this article: 

https://southfront.press/no-one-left-to-put-in-trenches-how-ukraines-coercive-draft-erodes-its-own-army-from-within/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
