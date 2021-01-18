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The Infiltration of the Dutch political system (part 1)
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413 views • January 18, 2021
https://www.nielsenreport.org ✅ The Infiltration of the Dutch political system (part 1)
In an era when the domain of morality has been completely taken over by radical leftwing ideologues anything is possible. Having a pawn of the Muslim Brotherhood teach to students at the University of Leiden? No problem. Giving away national souvereignty which your own ancestors died for? No problem!
Having someone who has been deeply involved with a foreign terrorist movement be your minister of foreign trade and development. Also, no problem.
This video is the first video about this infiltration of the Dutch political system.
Links
- Debate al-Qaq vs Jewish woman: https://www.vpro.nl/speel~WO_VPRO_416130~nps-vpro-6-oktober-1996-buitenhof-israel-en-de-palestijnen-de-lange-vs-kaag~.html
#europe #netherlands
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
In an era when the domain of morality has been completely taken over by radical leftwing ideologues anything is possible. Having a pawn of the Muslim Brotherhood teach to students at the University of Leiden? No problem. Giving away national souvereignty which your own ancestors died for? No problem!
Having someone who has been deeply involved with a foreign terrorist movement be your minister of foreign trade and development. Also, no problem.
This video is the first video about this infiltration of the Dutch political system.
Links
- Debate al-Qaq vs Jewish woman: https://www.vpro.nl/speel~WO_VPRO_416130~nps-vpro-6-oktober-1996-buitenhof-israel-en-de-palestijnen-de-lange-vs-kaag~.html
#europe #netherlands
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
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