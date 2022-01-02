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JEWISH TRADITION OF FAKE HATE CRIMES [Documented confirmed Fraud]
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114 views • January 02, 2022
Time and time again we hear the endless kvetching about “anti-semitic” hatred rearing its ugly head, but these liars usually do it to themselves.
If you believe the news, today's America is plagued by an epidemic of violent hate crimes.
But is that really true?
In Hate Crime Hoax, Professor Wilfred Reilly examines over one hundred widely publicized incidents of so-called hate crimes that never actually happened. With a critical eye and attention to detail, Reilly debunks these fabricated incidents—many of them alleged to have happened on college campuses—and explores why so many Americans are driven to fake hate crimes. We're not experiencing an epidemic of hate crimes, Reilly concludes—but we might be experiencing an unprecented epidemic of hate crime hoaxes
FAKE JEWISH HATE CRIMES https://www.bitchute.com/video/1jCdqmPrP3s4/
JEWISH TRADITION OF FAKE HATE CRIMES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d66gkY6z0GWP/
jewish Tradition of Fake Hate Crimes
July 25, 2019
http://www.renegadetribune.com/jewish-tradition-of-fake-hate-crimes/
Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left is Selling a Fake Race War
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/40538865-hate-crime-hoax
If you believe the news, today's America is plagued by an epidemic of violent hate crimes.
But is that really true?
In Hate Crime Hoax, Professor Wilfred Reilly examines over one hundred widely publicized incidents of so-called hate crimes that never actually happened. With a critical eye and attention to detail, Reilly debunks these fabricated incidents—many of them alleged to have happened on college campuses—and explores why so many Americans are driven to fake hate crimes. We're not experiencing an epidemic of hate crimes, Reilly concludes—but we might be experiencing an unprecented epidemic of hate crime hoaxes
FAKE JEWISH HATE CRIMES https://www.bitchute.com/video/1jCdqmPrP3s4/
JEWISH TRADITION OF FAKE HATE CRIMES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d66gkY6z0GWP/
jewish Tradition of Fake Hate Crimes
July 25, 2019
http://www.renegadetribune.com/jewish-tradition-of-fake-hate-crimes/
Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left is Selling a Fake Race War
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/40538865-hate-crime-hoax
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