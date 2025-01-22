BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NICE TRY 💄 BISHOP BOX LUNCH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
349 views • 3 months ago

OK, WHO DID THIS???🤣🤣


VfB's feeling his oats today:


Mariann Edgar Budde (born December 10, 1959) is an American prelate of the Episcopal Church. She has served as Bishop of Washington since November 2011. Before being elected Washington's first female diocesan bishop, she served 18 years as rector of St. John's Episcopal Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota.


Early life and education

Budde was born on December 10, 1959. She grew up in New Jersey and Colorado. She completed her undergraduate work at the University of Rochester, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in history magna cum laude. She received her Master of Divinity (1989) and Doctor of Ministry (2008) degrees from the Virginia Theological Seminary.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mariann_Budde


Source: https://x.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1881779429833359830


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9hktj4


EXACTLY HOW MANY WOMEN WITH THE MIDDLE NAME OF EDGAR DO YOU KNOW❓


https://www.npr.org/2025/01/21/nx-s1-5270031/bishop-confronts-trump-during-sermon-at-inaugural-prayer-service


https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/who-is-mariann-edgar-budde-bishops-plea-for-lgbtq-immigrants-angers-donald-trump-magas/articleshow/117447150.cms

president donald john trumptransapocalypsemulti pronged offensivemariann edgar buddeinauguration ceremony
