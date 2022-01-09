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BOMBSHELL: THIS IS WHAT THEY DON”T WANT YOU TO SEE WITH HOSPITALIZATION RATES IN THE VACCINATED!!!
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365 views • January 09, 2022
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



Join Bastyon, never miss one of my vids, earn crypto, let’s help each other here:
https://bastyon.com/dandickspft?ref=PXXaSczoZcuJEwxYKhaC9pV1JBvwi6UjSw
The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is stoking the flames of hatred and bringing anger to the argument between the vaccinated and the unvaxxed as he continues to pin Canadians against each other and subsequently pinning them into a two tier society. Meanwhile the numbers in the data suggest the opposite of what Trudeau says because the data proves that it’s overwhelmingly clear that more vaccinated people are filling up the hospitals than the unvaxxed, who are in reality still just as healthy as they were pre Covid-19(84). In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows you the data and also uses words from the horses mouth lord Fauci to show you that the truth is actually out there…they’re just hoping you won’t notice and most certainly won’t connect the dots...

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Sources:

YOU’RE BEING LIED TO! PROOF THE CAPITAL BUILDING “INSURRECTION” WAS A SET UP!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/youre-being-lied-to-proof-the-capital-building-insurrection-was-a-set-up/

https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/canadians-are-angry-with-the-unvaccinated-trudeau-1.5728855

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/vaccination-passport-saq-sqdc-covid-hospitalizations-1.6305992

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-measures-business-reaction-ontario-1.6303290

https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations#hospitalizationsByVaccinationStatus

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1478626279855312899

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/healthcare/broken-leg-anthony-fauci-child-covid-19-hospitalizations-overblown
Keywords
insurrectionjustin trudeaucanadadeathsunvaccinatedvaccinatedpress for truthcasescontact tracinghospitalizationpressfortruthvaccine passport
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