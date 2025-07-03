BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KARI CURBSTOMPS 🥾 GREG STANTON AFTER HE CALLS HER A TWO-TIME LOSER [HE HAS A GAY LOVER⁉️]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
179 views • 22 hours ago

Kari Lake responds to Rep. Stanton calling her a two time loser.


“I remember the stories about you where they said you had a gay lover.”


Rep. Stanton: (LITERALLY SHAKING)


😂😂😂😂


Source: https://gab.com/vaccineregrets/posts/114789419437269172


Former Arizona Republican candidate Kari Lake sparred with Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton during a U.S. House hearing on election administration Wednesday. Stanton repeatedly pressed Lake to concede she lost both the 2022 gubernatorial contest and the 2024 Senate race, noting that Arizona courts had twice sanctioned her legal team for submitting false election-fraud claims.


Lake declined to acknowledge either defeat and instead pivoted to personal attacks, saying she had heard rumors that Stanton had "a gay lover." The exchange drew audible reactions in the hearing room and briefly halted the proceedings before the committee chair restored order.


Stanton accused Lake of "embarrassing" Arizona with her refusal to concede and urged her not to enter the 2026 governor’s race. Lake defended her litigation, saying she was "brave enough to fight our shoddy elections" and that the judiciary "has not caught up."


https://deepnewz.com/us-elections/kari-lake-rep-stanton-trade-barbs-heated-house-election-hearing-b04f199d

