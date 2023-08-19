Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3143a - Trump’s Economic Plan Is Working, The Spotlight Is On The Fed, Treasury & Biden
channel image
GalacticStorm
2092 Subscribers
Shop now
131 views
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3143a - August 18, 2023Trump’s Economic Plan Is Working, The Spotlight Is On The Fed, Treasury & Biden


The economy around the world is imploding, the people are seeing this. China economy is also failing, Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy. Trump needed everyone to see that the policies the [DS] is pushing will destroy the economy and the country. You can see the difference just by looking at the facts when Trump was in the WH compared to [JB].


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket