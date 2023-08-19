X22 REPORT Ep. 3143a - Trump’s Economic Plan Is Working, The Spotlight Is On The Fed, Treasury & Biden

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3143a - August 18, 2023Trump’s Economic Plan Is Working, The Spotlight Is On The Fed, Treasury & Biden
The economy around the world is imploding, the people are seeing this. China economy is also failing, Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy. Trump needed everyone to see that the policies the [DS] is pushing will destroy the economy and the country. You can see the difference just by looking at the facts when Trump was in the WH compared to [JB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.