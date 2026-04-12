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"MUTATING" SARS-CoV-2 to "preemptively" make new mRNA boosters.
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NEVER FORGET: Pfizer's Director of Research & Development said they were exploring "MUTATING" SARS-CoV-2 to "preemptively" make new mRNA boosters.


Once exposed, Jordon Walker physically ASSAULTED Project Veritas staff.


"That is not what we say to the public.. Don't tell anyone this... why don't we just MUTATE it ourselves so we can preemptively develop new vaccines.."


"There is a risk... you have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something that GOES EVERYWHERE...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."

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vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy