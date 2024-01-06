Biochemist explains: Individual mRNA jab doses can vary enormously due to unstable fluid

Italian biochemist Gabriele Segalla explains that the fluid of COVID mRNA jabs is a colloidal suspension: it consists of tiny particles in a medium. However, in this case the suspension is unstable, which causes the fluid to be no longer homogeneous.
NB: A good comparison is the change from regular milk to curdled milk.
Especially if the fluid contains lumps (technical term: flocculations), there will be huge differences in concentration in the fluid. Some parts may contain almost no active product, while other parts may contain a dose of active product that’s far above average.
Someone injected with the former will likely have little to no reaction. (They essentially received a near-placebo.) On the other hand, someone injected with the latter is likely to have a very severe, even lethal, reaction (especially if the fluid is injected straight into a blood vessel).
NB: This effect is in addition to the already known high batch variability. A person will be royally screwed if (1) the vial is from a ‘hot lot’ AND (2) the person is injected with a high concentration from the unstable fluid in the vial AND (3) the fluid is injected into a blood vessel.
REFERENCES
Scientific article by Gabriele Segalla:
Chemical-Physical Criticality and Toxicological Potential of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (Jan 26, 2023) | International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR)
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/68
SOURCE
Segment from:
https://odysee.com/@ICIC/WHO,-BioNTech-Pfizer-and-FDA-EMA-Knew-Everything-at-the-End-of-2019_FINAL_HD720
Mirrored - frankploegman
