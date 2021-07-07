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America's Decline Into Darkness - Humanism Part 1
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32 views • July 07, 2021
Humanism - Part 1 – The Ancient Foundations
Be As Gods – Replacing the Love of God For the Love of Self
The Spirit of Humanism has a long history, from the first human couple to the first couple currently occupying the White House. This video deals with the Ancient Foundations of Humanism and how it has always been part of human history. It also shows how humanism was the first step in all idolatry.
Understanding the foundations of humanism you will clearly see how humanism has been the fundamental instrument in America's Decline Into Darkness.
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Be As Gods – Replacing the Love of God For the Love of Self
The Spirit of Humanism has a long history, from the first human couple to the first couple currently occupying the White House. This video deals with the Ancient Foundations of Humanism and how it has always been part of human history. It also shows how humanism was the first step in all idolatry.
Understanding the foundations of humanism you will clearly see how humanism has been the fundamental instrument in America's Decline Into Darkness.
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website:
https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social:
https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab:
https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness
https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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