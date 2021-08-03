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TruthFlix: Climate Change Lockdowns You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy [01.08.2021]
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30 views • August 03, 2021
The Danish Satanist Ida Auken:
Danish politician Ida Auken, who wrote the prediction in question ... The World Economic Forum does not have a stated goal to have people 'own nothing and be happy' by 2030. Its Agenda 2030 ...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ida+Auken+in+2030+you+own+nothing+and+be+happy+about+it&;t=h_&ia=web
Greetings from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
If you believe Jesus Christ Is the Son of God and want to be baptized In his name for the Remission of Sins (Acts 2:38??????), reach me at [email protected]
If you want to send me something by mail: 517 Deep Creek Loop, Naples, ID 83847 P.O. Box 109
2,022 views Aug 1, 2021
TruthFlix
14.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fVWbQNdz6pQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
Danish politician Ida Auken, who wrote the prediction in question ... The World Economic Forum does not have a stated goal to have people 'own nothing and be happy' by 2030. Its Agenda 2030 ...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ida+Auken+in+2030+you+own+nothing+and+be+happy+about+it&;t=h_&ia=web
Greetings from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
If you believe Jesus Christ Is the Son of God and want to be baptized In his name for the Remission of Sins (Acts 2:38??????), reach me at [email protected]
If you want to send me something by mail: 517 Deep Creek Loop, Naples, ID 83847 P.O. Box 109
2,022 views Aug 1, 2021
TruthFlix
14.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fVWbQNdz6pQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
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