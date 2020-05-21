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BREAKING: AG BARR SAYS HE DOESN'T EXPECT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OF OBAMA, BIDEN
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14 views • May 21, 2020
#Trump2020  #President Trump #PeteSantilli #TRUMPTWEETS #Corona Virus, #CoronaVirusUpdate

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1937 - Monday - May 18, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/L-Au5-0YtGw 
 
BREAKING: AG BARR SAYS HE DOESN'T EXPECT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OF OBAMA, BIDEN - 1937-6P
US Attorney General William Barr US Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray held a press conference on Monday morning. Barr said US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham’s review is not expected to lead to a criminal investigation of Biden or Obama. Last week Acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Names included former CIA Director John Brennan, Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, former DNI chief James Clapper and former Vice President Joe Biden! 
BREAKING: AG BARR SAYS HE DOESN’T EXPECT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OF OBAMA, BIDEN – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ofxh30qHeWX 
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