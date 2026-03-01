Upload Free AI Books to Amazon & Get Paid (Full $0 Walkthrough)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turn free AI-generated books into real Amazon income with this step-by-step walkthrough—no budget, no writing skills needed. Building on my previous video, here's exactly how to upload, format, and monetize these powerful decentralized AI books on mainly Amazon KDP.
Watch the previous video, $2M Independent AI They Wanted Secret—Free Book Generator & LLM: https://youtu.be/btcONLJh0zg
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
01:46 Download Free Programs
03:24 Preparing Folders
06:38 Paperback Format
13:16 Hardcover Format
14:36 Kindle/E-Book/Audiobook
18:10 Important Books
Text Version of Tutorial:
ALL FORMATS EASY & TOTALLY FREE (TAKES 30min-1hr TOTAL):
Paperback, Hardcover, Kindle/E-Book, Audiobook
SECTION ONE: GENERAL PREPARATION
1. DOWNLOAD FREE PROGRAMS
In Web Browser, 5 Programs:
LibreWolf (Optional But Recommended Web Browser)
Kindle Create
LibreOffice
Photoscape X
OnlyOffice
2. CREATE A GENERAL BOOK FOLDER
Bio (Optional)
Face Photo (Optional)
SECTION TWO: BOOK PREPARATION
3. CREATE A SPECIFIC BOOK FOLDER (Inside the general book folder)
Downloaded Book (pdf)
Downloaded Book Cover (png)
4. ENLARGE IMAGES (Using Photoscape X)
Book Cover (Every Book) & Face Photo (One Time Only)
Make 300 DPI + 3x Bigger + JPG
SECTION THREE: CREATING THE BOOK FORMATS
(Note: You Can Use LibreWolf Browser For The URLs)
5. PAPERBACK
(MODIFY MARGINS FOR BIGGER BOOKS) Deftpdf.com/resize-pdf ADD MARGIN 0.3 to all
Deftpdf.com/resize-pdf RESIZE to 6x9
Open Libreoffice Draw
- copy isbn and put in, do any edits (you might need this for later, save as ODF file)
- delete cover page
- embed fonts, A1 PDF
Kdp.amazon.com
- create account/login, create paperback
- Brighteon Book Page For Description
- Cover editor
6. HARDCOVER
Submit same exact stuff as above. Modify margins if needed.
7. KINDLE/E-BOOK
Pdf2docx.com
Open DOCX in OnlyOffice
Find & Replace (CTRL+H) Footer Disclaimer Shown In Video with Nothing
Export to RTF
Open Kindle Create (set chapters/check spacing)
Save for future edits if needed. Export to KPF
Kdp.amazon.com
ALL DONE!
SECTION FOUR: MY BOOKS & WORK
