BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Upload Free AI Books to Amazon & Get Paid (Full $0 Walkthrough)
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
233 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
37 views • 2 days ago

Turn free AI-generated books into real Amazon income with this step-by-step walkthrough—no budget, no writing skills needed. Building on my previous video, here's exactly how to upload, format, and monetize these powerful decentralized AI books on mainly Amazon KDP.

Watch the previous video, $2M Independent AI They Wanted Secret—Free Book Generator & LLM: https://youtu.be/btcONLJh0zg


Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction

01:46 Download Free Programs

03:24 Preparing Folders

06:38 Paperback Format

13:16 Hardcover Format

14:36 Kindle/E-Book/Audiobook

18:10 Important Books


Text Version of Tutorial:


ALL FORMATS EASY & TOTALLY FREE (TAKES 30min-1hr TOTAL):

Paperback, Hardcover, Kindle/E-Book, Audiobook


SECTION ONE: GENERAL PREPARATION


1. DOWNLOAD FREE PROGRAMS

In Web Browser, 5 Programs:

LibreWolf (Optional But Recommended Web Browser)

Kindle Create

LibreOffice

Photoscape X

OnlyOffice


2. CREATE A GENERAL BOOK FOLDER

Bio (Optional)

Face Photo (Optional)


SECTION TWO: BOOK PREPARATION


3. CREATE A SPECIFIC BOOK FOLDER (Inside the general book folder)

Downloaded Book (pdf)

Downloaded Book Cover (png)


4. ENLARGE IMAGES (Using Photoscape X)

Book Cover (Every Book) & Face Photo (One Time Only)

Make 300 DPI + 3x Bigger + JPG


SECTION THREE: CREATING THE BOOK FORMATS

(Note: You Can Use LibreWolf Browser For The URLs)


5. PAPERBACK

(MODIFY MARGINS FOR BIGGER BOOKS) Deftpdf.com/resize-pdf ADD MARGIN 0.3 to all

Deftpdf.com/resize-pdf RESIZE to 6x9

Open Libreoffice Draw

- copy isbn and put in, do any edits (you might need this for later, save as ODF file)

- delete cover page

- embed fonts, A1 PDF

Kdp.amazon.com

- create account/login, create paperback

- Brighteon Book Page For Description

- Cover editor


6. HARDCOVER

Submit same exact stuff as above. Modify margins if needed.


7. KINDLE/E-BOOK

Pdf2docx.com

Open DOCX in OnlyOffice

Find & Replace (CTRL+H) Footer Disclaimer Shown In Video with Nothing

Export to RTF

Open Kindle Create (set chapters/check spacing)

Save for future edits if needed. Export to KPF

Kdp.amazon.com

ALL DONE!


SECTION FOUR: MY BOOKS & WORK


8. Subscribe & Like, Support My Real-Life Food Forest Projects!

Cory - Nature Is The Answer (All Platforms)

taplink.cc/coryhealth


#AIBooks #AmazonKDP #PassiveIncome #MakeMoneyOnline #AIHustle #KDPIncome #FreeAI #SideHustle #PrintOnDemand #BookPublishing #AIPassiveIncome #AmazonMoney #NoBudgetIncome #ViralAI #MoneyHack

Keywords
bookamazonbrighteonaibrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Lance D Johnson
Beyond Meat Myths: Unveiling The True Diet For Cancer Prevention and Holistic Wellness

Beyond Meat Myths: Unveiling The True Diet For Cancer Prevention and Holistic Wellness

Coco Somers
Green powerhouse: How a compound in common vegetables could help reverse diabetes

Green powerhouse: How a compound in common vegetables could help reverse diabetes

Zoey Sky
The gut-skin connection: New study suggests a simple dietary fiber could be a winter skin savior

The gut-skin connection: New study suggests a simple dietary fiber could be a winter skin savior

Ava Grace
Climate models and extreme weather: Why predictions often fail to match reality

Climate models and extreme weather: Why predictions often fail to match reality

Patrick Lewis
Brazil study links PESTICIDE exposure to more aggressive breast cancer

Brazil study links PESTICIDE exposure to more aggressive breast cancer

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy