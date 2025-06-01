❗️SE Siberia: UKR is hitting the Irkutsk region with drones, South Eastern Siberia, near Mongolia, 2600 miles East of Moscow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️The Ukrainians are hitting the Irkutsk region with drones.
Yes, you heard right. IRKUTSK region
The red line gradually shifts towards Vladivostok...
❗️The Irkutsk region was attacked by more than 10 drones.
They are trying to hit airfields and military units
Presumably they were launched from a truck.
Drones take off from a Kamaz truck
My version with the truck was confirmed.
Someone drove a truck from where drones fly out.
They are also hitting the Murmansk region.
❗️ Drones are launched from a truck near Murmansk
Eyewitnesses report that at the Rosneft gas station near Olenegorsk there is a truck from which drones are flying out one after another.
Cynthia... Irkutsk is North of the country of Mongolia, about 2600 miles East of Moscow.