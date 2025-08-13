BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SPECIAL PRESENTATION: The Piu Forti Project
LastChristian
9 followers
10 views • 18 hours ago

In this inspiring episode, we welcome Estie Martin, representing the Più Forti Project. This groundbreaking ministry is based in Italy, with a heart for reaching children and youth with the life-changing message of Jesus Christ. Born out of a deep awareness that Italian-speaking young people have almost no access to culturally relevant, Bible-based resources. Più Forti has stepped into the gap with creativity, excellence, and a passion for the Gospel. Through free music, videos, devotionals, and other engaging resources. The ministry provides tools that speak directly to the hearts of the next generation in their own language. From upbeat songs and vibrant visuals to solid biblical teaching, every element is designed to help kids and teens grow in their faith, discover their identity in Christ, and stand strong in today’s world. Join us as Estie shares the story behind both her personal journey, and the Ministry, Più Forti. You’ll discover the impact already being made across Italy, and the vision for expanding its reach. You’ll hear firsthand how God is opening doors, inspiring creativity, and raising up a new generation of young believers. Equipped, confident, and truly “Più Forti”… Stronger in Him. And be sure to visit their website online at (https://www.piufortiproject.com) to learn more, as well as assisting them in their Mission.


For more information on our Ministry, please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/

