Acts and invalid statues





10/8/24 GROSS MISCONDUCT REPORT ILLEGAL SEARCH BY PC 2860 REFERENCE: 2315243



Magna Carta lawful document peace treaty forever.

No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, nor will we proceed with force against him except by the lawful judgement of his equals or by the law of the land. To no one will we sell, to no one deny or delay right or justice.

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

(THE PEOPLE RETAIN AUTHORITY OVER THEIR GOVERNMENTS)

Carrying weapons and wearing armour is a breach of the peace under the Justices Of The Peace Act 1361

They are also committing crimes because carrying weapons and wearing armour is a breach of the peace under the Justices Of The Peace Act 1361 and of the Statute Of Northampton 1328. Police have been required to disarm as they are not part of the military. They are civilians and they have refused to disarm.



If the English Police via their FEDERATION do NOT make it TOTALLY CLEAR they BRITISH POLICE are NOT an ARMY.. Treat them as what they want to be treated as; an ARMY.

They are NOT in British Army uniform, therefore, they must be an OCCUPYING ENEMY ARMY.

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians. (police are government agents terrorists section 43 is invalid)

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively.

1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.

2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.

3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked There are no good cops.

-Dr. Robert Higgs

