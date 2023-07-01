Africa Is Standing UP And Demanding Respect

Africa is the only continent on the planet that does not need to trade with outside nations for its survival and prosperity because there is everything in it. The country of the Democratice Republic Of Congo has enough resources it can finance the entire continent's civil service wage bill for twenty years! Africa has enough land to feed twice (!) the population on the continent. This means Africa can feed 4 Billion people and more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.