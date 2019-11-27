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🚫Deutsche Bank internal sell off !!⛔
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17 views • November 27, 2019
The nation’s largest lender recently sold securities with a notional value of about 40 billion pounds (US$51 billion) to the U.S. bank, people briefed on the matter said. The assets are tied to emerging market debt and were previously housed in Deutsche Bank’s wind-down unit, one person said. They asked not to be identified discussing the private deal.
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