WW3 Goes to New Level as West Seeks to Arrest Putin…Medvedev Warns Lindsay Graham to Stay Out of Airplanes

World
War 3 was elevated to a new level today. The International Criminal Court
issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s former
president Dmitry Medvedev referred to the arrest warrant as toilet paper. And
Mr. Medvedev issued a veiled threat against US Senator Lindsay Graham that the
South Carolina Republican could be killed in a plane crash.
Tune in as your TruNews team is ready to give you the most complete report anywhere on World War 3 and the reason for it, the implosion of the Western financial system.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/17/23
