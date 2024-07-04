Ivanka Trump discusses PDJT's Efforts to End Child Trafficking

Ivanka Trump talks about her and 45's insistence on eliminating child and human trafficking in his administration. In my opinion, this is one of the main reasons why you see all of Pedowood up in arms over Donald Trump's ascendency to the White House. You saw it in the tweets from people like Chrissy Tiegen, Patton Oswald, and a myriad of others. They blatantly promoted child harm and hated Trump simultaneously. Notice how Epstein's Island shut down during Trump's tenure but remained open during Obama, Clinton, and Bush's war crime sprees.





"Human trafficking. That's an issue that I didn't think go to the White House thinking I would work on. You hear a story of a survivor and you can't not want to eradicate one of the greatest evils that the mind can even imagine. The exploitation of children. For so many they assume that this is a problem that doesn't happen on our shores...We were able to get legislation combating trafficking at home and abroad. Digital exploitation of children."





Now look at all the legislation Trump used to combat human trafficking and it all starts to make sense:





- Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017: amends existing legislation and establishes penalties for promoting or facilitating sex trafficking online.





- Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017: raised the statute of limitations on human trafficking offenses to 10 years.





- Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2017: amends several laws, authorizes funds and various federal agencies to combat human trafficking.





- Department of Homeland Security Blue Campaign Authorization Act: coordinates DHS efforts against human trafficking.





- SOAR to Health and Wellness Act of 2018: A Health and Human Services program to train health care providers in recognizing and providing care to potential victims of human trafficking.





- Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act: coordinates human trafficking prevention efforts across the Department of Transportation





- No Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act: directs the Department of Transportation to disqualify a person from operating a commercial vehicle for life if said vehicle was used to traffic humans.





- Abolish Human Trafficking Act of 2017: reauthorized the Domestic Trafficking Victims' Fund through 2023 and established additional anti-human trafficking measures across federal agencies.





