© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Scorecard: While America Slept the 2020 Election Was 'Mailed-In' For Joe Biden
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
194 views • November 04, 2020
As Stalin once cleverly said: "I don't care who votes, I only care who counts the vote."
Well Trump had one thing right when he nicknamed President Elect Joe Biden - 'Sleepy Joe'. As it appears 'Sleepy Joe' does his best 'work' when the sheep are asleep.
As we were expecting there was 'fun and games' going on during and after the polls closed to the 2020 US Elections. As recently discovered by Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney the CIA has an application under the code words 'Operation Scorecard' that can infiltrate the electronic scoring systems of ballot counting. Excerpt from the 'Two Mikes Podcast': "A CIA program known as “Scorecard” allows its users to change voting outcomes by hacking into the transfer between local reporting stations and state or national data centers. According to McInerney, it’s a small amount, under 3%, to keep it from triggering any alarms. He would know. He served in top military positions under the Secretary of Defense and the Vice President of the United States. His insights into the matter are coming at just the right time with election day tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s not too late." If Donald Trump can overcome being 'voter hacked' and stay in the White House we can expect the same type of carnage and rioting that we witnessed in Washington, D.C. and several other Democratic cities during this past Summer. This Election will not be settled this evening. Watch for Pennsylvania (which should go to Trump, stay up in the air as this 'Operation Scorecard' works it's 'black magic' and removes Trump votes and reassigns them to Biden as the demos attempt to steal back the White House.
SoundCloud Podcast:
"Red Alert - Operation Hammer and Score Card to throw the election"
https://soundcloud.com/omegamanradio/episode-7858-red-alert-operation-hammer-and-score-card
Related links:
https://noqreport.com/2020/11/02/lt-gen-tom-mcinerney-exposes-scorecard-the-democrats-voter-fraud-superweapon/
https://noqreport.com/2020/11/02/democrats-colluding-with-cia-to-launch-intelligence-operation-that-alters-voting-machine-results-report/
Related video:
Global Agenda@BitChute
PENNSYLVANIA'S OUTSTANDING ONE MILLION MAIL-IN BALLOTS: WILL THE DEMOS TRY TO STEAL ELECTION 2020?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ijo9kUsuImLz/
War Room: Pandemic Ep 471 - GameDay (w/ John Fredericks, Rudy Giuliani, and Bill McGinley, Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney)
https://youtu.be/mUZdFjo54bs
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Well Trump had one thing right when he nicknamed President Elect Joe Biden - 'Sleepy Joe'. As it appears 'Sleepy Joe' does his best 'work' when the sheep are asleep.
As we were expecting there was 'fun and games' going on during and after the polls closed to the 2020 US Elections. As recently discovered by Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney the CIA has an application under the code words 'Operation Scorecard' that can infiltrate the electronic scoring systems of ballot counting. Excerpt from the 'Two Mikes Podcast': "A CIA program known as “Scorecard” allows its users to change voting outcomes by hacking into the transfer between local reporting stations and state or national data centers. According to McInerney, it’s a small amount, under 3%, to keep it from triggering any alarms. He would know. He served in top military positions under the Secretary of Defense and the Vice President of the United States. His insights into the matter are coming at just the right time with election day tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s not too late." If Donald Trump can overcome being 'voter hacked' and stay in the White House we can expect the same type of carnage and rioting that we witnessed in Washington, D.C. and several other Democratic cities during this past Summer. This Election will not be settled this evening. Watch for Pennsylvania (which should go to Trump, stay up in the air as this 'Operation Scorecard' works it's 'black magic' and removes Trump votes and reassigns them to Biden as the demos attempt to steal back the White House.
SoundCloud Podcast:
"Red Alert - Operation Hammer and Score Card to throw the election"
https://soundcloud.com/omegamanradio/episode-7858-red-alert-operation-hammer-and-score-card
Related links:
https://noqreport.com/2020/11/02/lt-gen-tom-mcinerney-exposes-scorecard-the-democrats-voter-fraud-superweapon/
https://noqreport.com/2020/11/02/democrats-colluding-with-cia-to-launch-intelligence-operation-that-alters-voting-machine-results-report/
Related video:
Global Agenda@BitChute
PENNSYLVANIA'S OUTSTANDING ONE MILLION MAIL-IN BALLOTS: WILL THE DEMOS TRY TO STEAL ELECTION 2020?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ijo9kUsuImLz/
War Room: Pandemic Ep 471 - GameDay (w/ John Fredericks, Rudy Giuliani, and Bill McGinley, Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney)
https://youtu.be/mUZdFjo54bs
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.