Race, Sex, Blackmail, Feminism, “Business Plot”, Football, Bondi Beach, Corruption, Police State

RR 2025-12-18 #244
Resistance Rising #244: 18 December 2025
Topic list:
* Evidently an Ethiopian in the fuel supply.
* More “black names”.
* What is “sexual deviancy” and how is it used (especially in controlling Conservitards)?
* Steven Anderson
* The list of openly and secretly homosexual Conservitard propagandists.
* Jim Hoft and “Gateway Pundit” vs. Vatipedia
* More insights regarding the Catholic Communist far-Left black female paradise of Muriel Bowser.
* How Shawn Ryan became a “media influencer”.
* The TRUTH about Prescott Bush, Franklin Damnable Roosevelt, Smedley Butler and the “Business Plot”.
* There’s nothing “Right-wing” about “Fascism”.
* What made Tampon Tim’s HHS fraud possible?
* When “cops” dress like soldiers and point M4’s in your face.
* The Mahommes Football League supports breast cancer.
* Punishing ‘Germany’ in “World War II”: DO NOT FRATERNIZE
* This “FBI Whistleblower” is your FRIEND.
* A new Flamenco dance honors the Jews who died at Bonsai Beach.
* Too early for take-aways on the Reiner family murders.
* The MFL is a proud partner with “St. Jude’s”: the TRUST Catholic name in giving children cancer!
* What Lord Protector Johnny will change in football.
* The “10 Lost Tribes” aren’t “lost”...THEY’VE BEEN PURGED.
