Race, Sex, Blackmail, Feminism, “Business Plot”, Football, Bondi Beach, Corruption, Police State

Resistance Rising #244: 18 December 2025

Topic list:

* Evidently an Ethiopian in the fuel supply.

* More “black names”.

* What is “sexual deviancy” and how is it used (especially in controlling Conservitards)?

* Steven Anderson

* The list of openly and secretly homosexual Conservitard propagandists.

* Jim Hoft and “Gateway Pundit” vs. Vatipedia

* More insights regarding the Catholic Communist far-Left black female paradise of Muriel Bowser.

* How Shawn Ryan became a “media influencer”.

* The TRUTH about Prescott Bush, Franklin Damnable Roosevelt, Smedley Butler and the “Business Plot”.

* There’s nothing “Right-wing” about “Fascism”.

* What made Tampon Tim’s HHS fraud possible?

* When “cops” dress like soldiers and point M4’s in your face.

* The Mahommes Football League supports breast cancer.

* Punishing ‘Germany’ in “World War II”: DO NOT FRATERNIZE

* This “FBI Whistleblower” is your FRIEND.

* A new Flamenco dance honors the Jews who died at Bonsai Beach.

* Too early for take-aways on the Reiner family murders.

* The MFL is a proud partner with “St. Jude’s”: the TRUST Catholic name in giving children cancer!

* What Lord Protector Johnny will change in football.

* The “10 Lost Tribes” aren’t “lost”...THEY’VE BEEN PURGED.

