The UN Voted in Favor for Palestine to Become United Nations Member [CREEPER CUT]

The UN Voted in Favor for Palestine to Become United Nations Member





The UN General Assembly has just overwhelmingly voted in favour of Palestine’s bid to become a full member of the UN. 2024/05/10





