GameStop. Can't Stop. Won't Stop.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
partisangirl
How the short squeeze has exposed how Wallstreet is rigged to protect billionaires and changed the Game forever.
SUBSCRIBE!
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/syriangirl
Bitcoin or Paypal : http://syriangirlpartisan.blogspot.com.au/p/donate.html
Twitter: @Partisangirl
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/vYvBPd0kFqLa/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/SyrianGirl
Vk: https://vk.com/public154562749
Follow me on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/partisangirl and https://www.facebook.com/SyrianPartisanGirl