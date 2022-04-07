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Stigmatist visionary: The 3rd Secret of Fatima will be Revealed at the height of a War with Russia
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336 views • April 07, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
In another special solo episode this week, John-Henry shares with us some of the strange prophecies about the Third Secret of Fatima that won't be revealed until the climax of a war with Russia. A stigmatist, someone with the wounds of Christ, had told of them to two Fatima Center priests, Fr. Gruner and Fr. Kramer.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz2z5l-stigmatist-visionary-the-3rd-secret-of-fatima-will-be-revealed-at-the-heigh.html
In another special solo episode this week, John-Henry shares with us some of the strange prophecies about the Third Secret of Fatima that won't be revealed until the climax of a war with Russia. A stigmatist, someone with the wounds of Christ, had told of them to two Fatima Center priests, Fr. Gruner and Fr. Kramer.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz2z5l-stigmatist-visionary-the-3rd-secret-of-fatima-will-be-revealed-at-the-heigh.html
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