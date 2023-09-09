Create New Account
MAUI: MISSING SCHOOL BUSES FOUND? WHISTLEBLOWER AT MILITARY INSTALLATION AT UNDISCLOSED LOCATION!
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago

Check out the disinfo agents freaking out on this one! I love it! Over the target! I wasn’t as certain about this until I saw your downthumbs. Now I KNOW I’m on to something! Thank you for that!


This is new!!!

Is it real?

There’s no way to verify this

And the sign? Want to adopt a teen? Ugh! The testimony, footage, and correlated sign seem to indicate that this is at least very plausible!


Thank you MU. Assassin for the lead! We do this together!


Keep those leads coming!!! I can’t be everywhere at once. I require and appreciate your assistance


I’ve compiled nearly seventy videos about this Maui attack on TWO playlists on this channel . Make sure you catch up on all the information.


Also, ALWAYS read the comments on my videos. I’m banned by Bitchute from commenting/replying but my friends/viewers are top of the line thinkers, observers, analysts, and always point out details that I missed or did not consider. We work together!


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfamineclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute citieshidden histoy

