Whenever something is presented as "The Consensus", it is a scam, says Nick Hudson

“Whenever something is presented as “The Science” or as “The Consensus” [such as COVID-19 or “Climate Change”], it is a SCAM.” “If any problem is presented as a ‘Global Crisis’ [such as COVID-19 or “Climate Change”], it is a SCAM.” “COVID-19… represents absolutely MINIMAL RISK to the vast majority of people on the planet.” Nick Hudson from Pandata.org tells BAM! News on 4 May 2023.
The full 7:40 minute interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/E9Jj5J31Ixyg/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.