Whenever something is presented as "The Consensus", it is a scam, says Nick Hudson
141 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
“Whenever something is presented as  “The Science” or as “The Consensus”  [such as COVID-19 or  “Climate Change”],  it is a SCAM.” “If any problem is presented as a  ‘Global Crisis’  [such as COVID-19 or  “Climate Change”],  it is a SCAM.” “COVID-19… represents absolutely MINIMAL RISK  to the vast majority of people on the planet.” Nick Hudson from Pandata.org tells BAM! News on 4 May 2023.

The full 7:40 minute interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/E9Jj5J31Ixyg/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
scamconsensusnick hudson

