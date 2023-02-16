👺A Few Years Ago, Before We Understood What Was Really Going On, Klaus Gave Madonna The Honour Of Revealing The COVID-19 ’Game Plan’, Which MOCKINGLY Describes What They Intend For Us..........
‘Not everyone is coming to the future, not everyone here is gonna last!’.
