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"The Unclean Frog That Sheds" - VACCINE SHEDDING & Where We Are Now [USA/GLOBAL]
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1644 views • November 18, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The Lord continues to show more about the vaccines. They contain a component, likely chemical in nature but perhaps also foreign bodies or tech, that "sheds". Yes they can cause illness and when they reach overload stage, even death. God is the image within the temple, the temple is not one expected in Jerusalem, it's US. DNA is precious to God, the entire body also, we must guard our temple for "whoever destroys the temple, him I will destroy"- 1 Corinthians 3:17
Personal note: I believe the great struggle for humanity in the end days will involve DNA- whose is pure and whose isn't. Please note, we ARE in these end days, so this warning is not for "times to come". It's for right now. The more I see the Lord's word come to pass I realize these medical prophecies especially are warning us of the need to STAY HUMAN, stay without having our genetic material harvested, manipulated, twisted, "combined with" things- to basically be like NOAH and stay pure in our generations until Christ returns.
READ ON THE BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/24/9690/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8wYYexph3U
THE DOGS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/
VACCINES IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The Lord continues to show more about the vaccines. They contain a component, likely chemical in nature but perhaps also foreign bodies or tech, that "sheds". Yes they can cause illness and when they reach overload stage, even death. God is the image within the temple, the temple is not one expected in Jerusalem, it's US. DNA is precious to God, the entire body also, we must guard our temple for "whoever destroys the temple, him I will destroy"- 1 Corinthians 3:17
Personal note: I believe the great struggle for humanity in the end days will involve DNA- whose is pure and whose isn't. Please note, we ARE in these end days, so this warning is not for "times to come". It's for right now. The more I see the Lord's word come to pass I realize these medical prophecies especially are warning us of the need to STAY HUMAN, stay without having our genetic material harvested, manipulated, twisted, "combined with" things- to basically be like NOAH and stay pure in our generations until Christ returns.
READ ON THE BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/24/9690/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8wYYexph3U
THE DOGS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/
VACCINES IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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