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Netflix Cuties trailer.Has sick trailer 11 year old making them do sick pervert dances WTF PURE GARBAGE
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18 views • August 24, 2020
(sidenote i know netflix had an apology on twitter forgot to cover that part during me recording this video last month i don't accept them becasue netflix is some devilish satanic Illuminati NWO cooperation organization that only cares for money Gold and Profits too so don't trust anything Netflix Hulu or Amazon firestick stays ok peace!
I know im over a month late on this news but irl has been a pain in the ass lately i got 3 other older 2010-2013 oldschool tinfoil hat conspiracy theory videos i downloaded on YouTube just inc ase YouTube shut them down so after this here they are!
Long story short my dudes and guys, Well friends and everybody else out there my friends, I know this news is about 5 days old (4 days old if you count CEO billionaires of Netflix apology that was in my opinion really sounding fake Robotic and algortim sort of fake answer sort of Apology they gave the internet this past week Friday last week)but my god this makes me glad i do not have kids becasue if i had a son or daughter and they saw this fucking bullshit as inspiration id breakt he tv split in half and throw it in the Dumpster fires or a sewer out in the middle of nowhere after taht (or their smartphoens or tablets if they had that too or their AR and VR Virtual reality helments if i had a family to take care of!) I know paretns my age were pissed when they heard netflix did some Pedo bullshit crap poster like that SMHF all i gotta say is that not surprised this came from netflix lots of crazy sick evil Satanic freemason Illuminati NWO Rockerfeller Roschiles Beliderberg FEMA Camp police state devil satanic baphomet and occultism and political crap and LGBTQ plus SJW Cancel culture crap shit from netflix (btw been wathcing and pirating their tv stream series from their sci- fi and action and drama comedies and they in my opinion are filty ass trash garbage and hot evil garbage to me my guys!) Also last but not least everybody broski's do no support them (won't be surprised if Netflix rivals like Hulu Amazon prime fire and Apple TV and the other rivals since theirs is like hundred or thousands of streaming HD online service tv series on the web these days (not just those 4 Billion dollar coorperate organizations of entertainment industries well not anymore at least ) I truly do hope this wakes up more Zombie sheeple masses that are not in the truther alternative media movement and start realizeing the stuff we said on youtube and older sites like Daily motion and oldschool Youtube (not Fadget censorship youtube these days) Will start protecting their kids and brothers and sisters now that this shit happened!)never thought i'd see this during my lifetime in my opinion yashua Yawey aka GOD and Jesus will probably come sooner than i thought not being a doomsdayer or a wanna be pastor or Evangelest or minister becasue noboy knows the day or Hour The Lord Christ will come back .So that all the crazy super rant i had to do so peace stay safe you guys!
So that pretty much wraps up the video!!!Peace out once again ladies and gentlemen bros women fanboys and fan girls and of course as always otaku's and hikikomori's out there.i will see you when I see you.You guys have a good day or good night wherever you are at in the universe out there.stay tuned for more article session review like videogaming industry news anime manga news and internet news and reaction videos and thats pretty it!Take it easy.Peace out I'm out like sauerkraut lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the flipside!!!(hopefully my social media platform accounts still exists and are safe)http://youtube.com/NintendoSonyfreak2011
MannytendoSonyfanshow
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http://Steamcommunity.com/SSanimeMngaguyPS4
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I know im over a month late on this news but irl has been a pain in the ass lately i got 3 other older 2010-2013 oldschool tinfoil hat conspiracy theory videos i downloaded on YouTube just inc ase YouTube shut them down so after this here they are!
Long story short my dudes and guys, Well friends and everybody else out there my friends, I know this news is about 5 days old (4 days old if you count CEO billionaires of Netflix apology that was in my opinion really sounding fake Robotic and algortim sort of fake answer sort of Apology they gave the internet this past week Friday last week)but my god this makes me glad i do not have kids becasue if i had a son or daughter and they saw this fucking bullshit as inspiration id breakt he tv split in half and throw it in the Dumpster fires or a sewer out in the middle of nowhere after taht (or their smartphoens or tablets if they had that too or their AR and VR Virtual reality helments if i had a family to take care of!) I know paretns my age were pissed when they heard netflix did some Pedo bullshit crap poster like that SMHF all i gotta say is that not surprised this came from netflix lots of crazy sick evil Satanic freemason Illuminati NWO Rockerfeller Roschiles Beliderberg FEMA Camp police state devil satanic baphomet and occultism and political crap and LGBTQ plus SJW Cancel culture crap shit from netflix (btw been wathcing and pirating their tv stream series from their sci- fi and action and drama comedies and they in my opinion are filty ass trash garbage and hot evil garbage to me my guys!) Also last but not least everybody broski's do no support them (won't be surprised if Netflix rivals like Hulu Amazon prime fire and Apple TV and the other rivals since theirs is like hundred or thousands of streaming HD online service tv series on the web these days (not just those 4 Billion dollar coorperate organizations of entertainment industries well not anymore at least ) I truly do hope this wakes up more Zombie sheeple masses that are not in the truther alternative media movement and start realizeing the stuff we said on youtube and older sites like Daily motion and oldschool Youtube (not Fadget censorship youtube these days) Will start protecting their kids and brothers and sisters now that this shit happened!)never thought i'd see this during my lifetime in my opinion yashua Yawey aka GOD and Jesus will probably come sooner than i thought not being a doomsdayer or a wanna be pastor or Evangelest or minister becasue noboy knows the day or Hour The Lord Christ will come back .So that all the crazy super rant i had to do so peace stay safe you guys!
So that pretty much wraps up the video!!!Peace out once again ladies and gentlemen bros women fanboys and fan girls and of course as always otaku's and hikikomori's out there.i will see you when I see you.You guys have a good day or good night wherever you are at in the universe out there.stay tuned for more article session review like videogaming industry news anime manga news and internet news and reaction videos and thats pretty it!Take it easy.Peace out I'm out like sauerkraut lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the flipside!!!(hopefully my social media platform accounts still exists and are safe)http://youtube.com/NintendoSonyfreak2011
MannytendoSonyfanshow
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mannytendowolverine?page=1
https://vlare.tv/dashboard
MannyTendoWolverine
[email protected]
http://Facebookcom/[email protected]
https://Twitter.com/Nintendofan2012/Mannyworverine
https://www.instagram.com/nintendosonyfreak2012tcg/
https://www.pinterest.com/Mannyworverine/
http://Deviantart.com/Mannyworverine
http://Steamcommunity.com/SSanimeMngaguyPS4
http://TwitchTv.com/SSanimemangaPS4
http://Tumblr.com/ SSanimemangasonyfan
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