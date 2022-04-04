Crosby, Stills, Nash singing "Woodstock"

Lyrics:

Well, I came upon a child of God

He was walking along the road

And I asked him,Tell where are you going?

This he told me



Said, I'm going down to Yasgur's Farm,

Gonna join in a rock and roll band.

Got to get back to the land and set my soul free.



[Chorus]

We are stardust, we are golden, we are billion year old carbon

And we got to get ourselves back to The Garden.



Well, then can I walk beside you?

I have come to lose the smog,

And I feel like I'm a cog in something turning.

And maybe it's the time of year,

Yes and maybe it's the time of man.

And I don't know who I am,

But life is for learning.



[Chorus: x2]



By the time we got to Woodstock,

We were half a million strong

And everywhere was a song and a celebration.

And I dreamed I saw the bomber death planes

Riding shotgun in the sky,

Turning into butterflies

Above our nation.



We are stardust, we are golden,

We are caught in the devil's bargain,

And we got to get ourselves back to The Garden.