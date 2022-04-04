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Crosby, Stills, Nash singing "Woodstock"
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133 views • April 04, 2022
Lyrics:
Well, I came upon a child of God
He was walking along the road
And I asked him,Tell where are you going?
This he told me
Said, I'm going down to Yasgur's Farm,
Gonna join in a rock and roll band.
Got to get back to the land and set my soul free.
[Chorus]
We are stardust, we are golden, we are billion year old carbon
And we got to get ourselves back to The Garden.
Well, then can I walk beside you?
I have come to lose the smog,
And I feel like I'm a cog in something turning.
And maybe it's the time of year,
Yes and maybe it's the time of man.
And I don't know who I am,
But life is for learning.
[Chorus: x2]
By the time we got to Woodstock,
We were half a million strong
And everywhere was a song and a celebration.
And I dreamed I saw the bomber death planes
Riding shotgun in the sky,
Turning into butterflies
Above our nation.
We are stardust, we are golden,
We are caught in the devil's bargain,
And we got to get ourselves back to The Garden.
Well, I came upon a child of God
He was walking along the road
And I asked him,Tell where are you going?
This he told me
Said, I'm going down to Yasgur's Farm,
Gonna join in a rock and roll band.
Got to get back to the land and set my soul free.
[Chorus]
We are stardust, we are golden, we are billion year old carbon
And we got to get ourselves back to The Garden.
Well, then can I walk beside you?
I have come to lose the smog,
And I feel like I'm a cog in something turning.
And maybe it's the time of year,
Yes and maybe it's the time of man.
And I don't know who I am,
But life is for learning.
[Chorus: x2]
By the time we got to Woodstock,
We were half a million strong
And everywhere was a song and a celebration.
And I dreamed I saw the bomber death planes
Riding shotgun in the sky,
Turning into butterflies
Above our nation.
We are stardust, we are golden,
We are caught in the devil's bargain,
And we got to get ourselves back to The Garden.
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